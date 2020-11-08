Nayagarh: Police arrested three people in Sarankul area of Nayagarh district for allegedly duping people on the promise of jobs at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Saturday. The arrest was made following a police complaint by Monali Priyadarshini.

She alleged that her former classmate Abhijeet Pradhan took Rs 2 lakh from her in exchange of getting her an appointment at the BMC. Later, Abhijeet took Rs 1.5 lakh each from Monali’s younger brother and a few others from the village with the same promise. She said sometime later they even received appointment letters for the same by post.

However, they did not receive their joining letters. Abhijeet later tried to convince her that the High Court has pronounced a stay order on the appointment, leading to delay in joining. Sensing something fishy about it, they were sure about a scam and later filed a complaint.

Sarankul IIC Bimal Mallick said Abhijeet Pradhan and his associates have managed to extract Rs 5 lakh from them. Police got enough evidence against him. He was arrested and produced in court. Two others are in custody.

However, the accused said that the mastermind of the racket managed to lure and trap him into their fraudulent activities.

