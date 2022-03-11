Malkangiri: In a heart-wrenching incident, a migrant couple of Malkangiri district has lost their daughter while walking back home from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. They had to walk hundreds of kilometres en route to their home in this district. Tragedy had struck the couple a few days back, but it came to the fore Friday as the parents narrated their ordeal before the people at the district headquarters.

According to reports, poverty-stricken Laxman Pujari of Pollur village and his wife along with their two minor daughters had gone to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in search of jobs a few months back. But the couple was exploited by a middleman. They were harassed and faced a lot of difficulty as they were not paid their wages.

Broke, the couple along with their two daughter started walking back home. They stayed without food for days together. Sadly, one of their daughters gave up life on the way. The couple was deeply shocked, but managed to conduct the last rites of the deceased daughter. After walking for days, they reached Malkangiri district headquarters.

On learning about the incident, local BJD leader Manoj Barik and some of his supporters provided the couple with food and other essentials. They also made arrangements for their conveyance to Pollur village.