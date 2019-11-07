Joda: Upset over non-fulfillment of their demands, hundreds of labourers resorted to cease work and staged protests outside the Jajang mine under Joda mining circle in Keonjhar, Thursday. The administration has deployed police with Section 144 in force in the area. The mining operations have been affected.

Labourers supported by ‘Jajang Mines Mazdoor Sangh’ started cease work at 6 am, Thursday. As for the agitation, Drakatar Mohant, the president of the labourers’ union said that labourers had been agitating for 15 days since May 26, 2019.

“Following the agitation, the regional labour commissioner and general director of the Chief Labour Commission had issued a notice to the mining firm to sort out the issue. However, the company did not attend the meetings five times and the issue remains plaguing,” Mohant added.

The labourers had warned of agitation if their demands were not fulfilled but the company paid no heed to the warning, he alleged. Labourers again resumed their agitation Thursday and will carry on for an indefinite period if the firm remained adamant on its stand, he warned.

Labour leaders like Sisir Majhi, Ganesh Patra, Bablu Majhi, Akhil Mahakud, Mansingh Munda, Ratnakar Hans and Laxmidhar Arora said that since their demands were not being met by the firm, they have started agitating.

Company sources said that after the first agitation by labourers, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the mines area for two months since September 29 so as to carry on mining work. The Section will be in force till November 11.

“Despite imposition of Section 144, labourers resorted to cease work; violating the administration order,” the company said. The company also alleged that the agitating labourers were threatening the people who are coming to work in the mines.

Meanwhile, police had reached the spot.

Barbil SDPO Dillip Kumar Bag, Joda IIC Raisen Murmu and Bamebari IIC Paresh Kumar Mohanty rushed to the spot along with police force. The Bamebari IIC said that as Section 144 has been in force action will be taken against the violators.