Washington: US President Joe Biden would host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their first bilateral meeting September 24. This information became public after the president’s weekly schedule was released Monday by the White House. “President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India,” the release said on the maiden meeting between the two leaders Friday. Both leaders have spoken virtually on multiple occasions after Biden, a Democrat, became US president in January.

The last time Prime Minister Modi visited the US was in September 2019. He and then US president Donald Trump, a Republican, addressed the high-profile ‘Howdy-Modi’ event in Houston.

Later, Biden will host October 24, the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to the US president’s weekly schedule.

The four leaders will review progress made since their first virtual Summit March 12 this year and discuss regional issues of shared interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said last week in New Delhi.

“As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, they will review the ‘Quad Vaccine’ initiative which was announced in March this year,” the release said.