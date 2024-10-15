Damascus: Syrian and Russian joint airstrikes targeted militant positions in the rural areas of Syria’s northwestern provinces of Idlib and Latakia, killing 30 militants, according to local media.

The airstrikes hit sites belonging to extremist rebel groups, reports Xinhua, quoting local media outlet Al-Watan Online, without providing additional details.

Syrian and Russian forces have intensified their military operations in the area, which remains a stronghold for rebel groups.

The airstrikes come as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group is preparing to launch massive attacks on government-controlled areas in northern Syria, including the Idlib countryside, Latakia, and Aleppo.