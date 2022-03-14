Jajpur: While only 11 days are left for urban local body polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a severe jolt in Jajpur.

As many as 16 frontline leaders of BJP resigned from the party Saturday, while campaigning by the BJD and Congress has been in full swing in Vyasanagar Municipality.

The crack in BJP will pave easy way for BJD in the elections, political observers said.

Leaders like Dushmant Kumar Rout, Basant Kumar Patra, Biswaranjan Pattnaik, Kamalini Samal, Bidyutprabha Ray, Sanatan Mallick, Asit Kumar Das, Rina Patra, Prabhati Patnaik, Umesh Kumar Mallick, Puspalata Das, Prafulla Barik, Suman Kumar Ray, Gourishankar Pati, Abhisekh Malla and Lili Mallick have put in their papers en masse after being sidelined by the top BJP leaders.

These leaders had worked hard for the party in the last general elections, but later the organisation was not kept in a good state.

The BJP’s weak organisation has boosted BJD’s poll prospects.

PNN