Mumbai: Jos Buttler’s (116, 65b, 9×4, 9×6) third IPL century in the ongoing edition of the tournament powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to an emphatic 15-4un run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) here Friday. Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 222 for the loss of two wickets, the highest total this season. The Royals then restricted Delhi to 207 for 8 to register their fifth win of the tournament.

Chasing 223 for a win, DC started in a whirlwind fashion with David Warner (28) and Prithvi Shaw (37) putting on 43 in less than five overs. They were in with a chance till skipper Rishabh Pant (44, 24b, 2×4, 4×6) was at the crease. However, once he fell with the score on 124, DC’s hopes evaporated. Rovman Powell (35 n o, 14b, 5×6) made a last ditch effort, but the chase required an attack from both sides which did not happen.

Prasidh Krishna (3/22) bowled a very hostile spell while Ravichandran Ashwin (2/32) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28) took wickets at vital junctures to stifle Delhi.

Earlier Buttler enjoying the form of his life put on 155 runs for the first wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (54, 35b, 7×4, 2×6) and put the Royals in a position of strength.

After reaching 50 in 6.5 overs, the duo opened up. Buttler started slowly before picking up the pace and dealt mostly in fours and sixes against the DC spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to bring up his half century in 36 balls. It was raining fours and sixes for both Buttler and Padikkal as both the batters played confidently to deny success to DC bowlers.

Buttler looked in ominous form and was particularly severe on Kuldeep, hitting the spinner for two sixes and one four to pick up 18 runs from the 13th over.

High on confidence after two centuries in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Buttler continued his onslaught, smacking in-form Kuldeep for two maximums in consecutive balls and a four in the 15th over. Power-hitting was at its best display as Buttler, in particular, treated all the DC bowlers with disdain.

Padikkal perished, caught plumb in front of the wicket by Khaleel Ahmed in the 16th over as DC got their first breakthrough, albeit late in the innings. Buttler finally got out in the penultimate over, holing out to David Warner at long-on off Mutafizur Rahman.

Towards the end, skipper Sanju Samson (46 n o, 19b, 5×4, 3×6) played a little cameo to help RR cross the 200-run mark and register the highest score of the season.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 222 for 2 (Jos Buttler 116, Devdutt Padikkal 54, Sanju Samson 46 n o) beat Delhi Capitals 207 for 8 (Rishabh Pant 44, Prithvi Shaw 37, Rovman Powell 35 n o, Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/32) by 15 runs.