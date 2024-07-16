Bhubaneswar: The Odisha BJP will hold its first executive committee meeting in Puri from July 19 after forming its government in the state and the saffron party’s national president JP Nadda will attend the event, a party functionary said Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to attend the two-day meeting but he would not be able to join the programme due to health issues, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal told reporters.

“Earlier, Rajnath Singh was scheduled to attend the two-day executive committee meeting. However, BJP president JP Nadda will attend the event starting July 19, owing to Singh’s unavailability due to health issues,” he said.

BJP’s state vice president Biranchi Tripathy said coordinators for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, district presidents, officials of various fronts, Chief Minister, state ministers, all party MLAs and MPs and union ministers from the state will be present at the meeting.

“During the meeting, we will decide on a roadmap as the BJP is now a ruling party in the state. The political situation and other crucial aspects along with welfare programmes will also be discussed and a draft on the next course of action will be prepared,” Tripathy said.

The BJP will “do the needful to make a ‘Viksit’ (developed) Odisha”, he said.

BJP Sources said the party may review the Assembly segments where its candidates lost by a slender margin.

The saffron camp won 78 seats of the 147-member Assembly, while it bagged 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

PTI