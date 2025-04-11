Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister JP Nadda embarked on a two-day visit to Odisha Friday, during which he will launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Upon his arrival, Nada was received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and other senior leaders, including local MLA Babu Singh.

Nadda’s visit holds significance as the state’s BJP government is set to roll out the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha — six years after it was implemented by the Centre and other states.

The previous BJD government had refrained from adopting the scheme, allegedly due to political considerations, Majhi had earlier said.

After a brief stay at the state guest house, Nadda will travel to Cuttack to launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana, and the state-run Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), Samal said. CM Majhi will accompany Nadda.

The Union Minister will also inaugurate the new building of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics in Cuttack, officials said.

Around 3.5 crore people are expected to benefit from these health insurance schemes, Samal said.

Nadda’s itinerary also includes visits to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

On Saturday morning, Nadda will formally inaugurate a three-day training program for all BJP MPs and MLAs in Puri.

The training program will be held from April 11 in the evening to April 13, Samal said.

According to official sources, the launch event in Cuttack will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Beneficiaries will receive free, cashless treatment at 29,000 empanelled private and government hospitals across the country. Previously, this facility was limited to only 900 hospitals.

Under the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana, all persons aged 70 years and above, regardless of income, will be eligible for coverage.

Each family will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh allocated to female beneficiaries within the family.

If the family includes a member aged 70 or above, the total health coverage will be increased to Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

Last month, the state cabinet approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 27,019 crore for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and GJAY for a period of five years.

