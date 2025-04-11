Bhubaneswar— Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda Thursday launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana along with Ayushman Vaya Vandana in Odisha, promising free medical services to about 3.5 crore people in the state.

The scheme was inaugurated at the historic Baliyatra ground in Cuttack, where Nadda dedicated the initiative to the people. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram, Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, and State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling were present at the event.

The health coverage will be extended through more than 29,000 empanelled hospitals across India, including both government and private institutions. Each beneficiary family will receive up to Rs 5 lakh annually for medical expenses. An additional Rs 5 lakh will be available specifically for female beneficiaries.

Previously, one health card was issued per family. Under the new system, each individual will receive a separate card, allowing beneficiaries living outside Odisha to access care without obstacles. Special cards will also be issued to senior citizens enrolled under Ayushman Vaya Vandana.

The Odisha government also launched three complementary health schemes aimed at improving healthcare services across the state. Events were held in 12 districts to mark the launch, with 12 state ministers distributing health cards. Programs will also be organized at all 1,405 primary health centers across the state.

Officials said around 17 lakh beneficiaries are already enrolled under Ayushman Bharat and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), with six lakh more to be added soon. People over 70 years of age—around 2.03 lakh in the state—will now be covered under the expanded Ayushman Bharat scheme.

PNN