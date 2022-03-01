Hyderabad: A BTS (‘Between The Shots’) video featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR from the sets of upcoming epic ‘RRR’ was released by the makers Tuesday.

The duo, who enjoy an unending following among Telugu folks, are spotted chilling, during the intermissions of ‘RRR’ shooting, they relax in the shade of a tree on the grass.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who seem to be all ready for their next shot on the shooting site, are fully dressed, with makeup on. In between the shots, the Telugu stars are spotted lying down on the grass, scrolling their smartphones.

The makers of ‘RRR’ unveiled this picture from their BTS collection and captioned it with a witty quote.

“Scrolling when the camera isn’t rolling,” the caption reads.

After getting postponed multiple times, the makers have finally fixed the release date for S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial.

It is officially the release month for the magnum opus, and hence the makers have braced up the promotional activities.

‘RRR – Rise, Roar, Revolt’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for a worldwide release on March 25.

‘RRR’ is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.