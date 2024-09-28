Jharsuguda: In its continuous endeavor to support education and encourage talented students for higher studies, JSWBPSL under its CSR initiative is continuing JSW Udaan scholarship’ through JSW Foundation for the last three years in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts. A grand felicitation ceremony for JSW Udaan Scholarship achievers for the year 2023-24 was organised at Black Diamond School of Engineering and Technology in Jharsuguda. The event witnessed participation from six prominent educational institutions across Jharsuguda district, celebrating the academic excellence and resilience of 58 outstanding students out of 188 who received the scholarship in financial year 2023-24. The ‘JSW Udaan Scholarship’ supports students from economically weaker sections in Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts. The programme has given financial help for higher studies to more than 631 students, including 433 students in the last year itself.