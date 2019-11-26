Bhubaneswar: One of country’s leading private port companies JSW Infrastructure commissioned its new iron ore terminal at Paradip Port with a capacity of 18 MTPA. The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group has invested about `750 crore to build the 370-meter-long terminal. According to the officials, the terminal has been built to handle capesize vessels for iron ore and pellet exports and can load at a rate of 100,000 metric tonnes per day.

It was also said that JSW Infrastructure’s current cargo capacity crosses the 100 MTPA mark with the following commissioning of this new terminal. Joint MD & CEO of JSW Infrastructure Arun Maheshwari said, “With the commissioning of this terminal, India can now offer capesize shipments.

The most modern, fully mechanised & environment-friendly terminal will enable minimal handling loss for our customers with faster turnaround. This terminal is part of our broader strategy to achieve 200 MTPA cargo handling capacities in next three years. We will achieve our capacity target through a mix of greenfield and brownfield expansions.”

JSW’s iron ore terminal at Paradip comprises two ship-loaders, each with a capacity of 7,000 metric tonnes per hour. It also has 800,000 metric tonnes cargo storage yard with Rotary & Tandem Wagon tipplers to enable fast rake unloading.

JSW commissioned its new terminal at Paradip by loading approximately 60,000 metric tonnes of iron ore pellets in MV IC Phoenix for one of the country’s leading pellet manufacturer, Brahmani River Pellets Ltd. Ashwini Kumar Vaishnaw, MD of Brahmani River Pellets Limited said that the state-of-the-art terminal will increase the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the port and prove to be very rewarding for all the stakeholders.