Kujang: Family members of a landowner have lodged a written complaint with Erasama tehsildar accusing JSW Steel of laying a pipeline through their land without prior notice or consent.

According to the complaint, Late Naran Swain of Dhinkia mouza under Erasama tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district owned 1.07 acre private land in Khata No-91 and Plot Nos-72 and 80 under nearby Phirikachhita Mouza.

The family members alleged that JSW Steel has begun laying a pipeline across Swain’s landed property to transport iron ore slurry from mining areas to its 13.2-MTPA steel plant in Dhinkia without obtaining the landowner’s permission.

Seeking action against the company, the family members alleged that the work violates their constitutional rights and accused the company of acquiring land through coercive means while ignoring repeated objections from locals.

The complainants – Swain’s sons Ayodhya, Brundaban and Suresh; daughter-in-law Pramila Swain and grandson Debendra Swain – urged the administration to halt the alleged illegal work and take legal action against the steel major.

Copies of the complaint were also sent to the Jagatsinghpur District Collector, state Revenue Secretary and Revenue Minister.

JSW’s Paradip project Assistant Vice President Samarendu Pattnaik could not be reached for a reaction, as he did not pick the call on his mobile phone (9937036444).

Erasama tehsildar Snigdha Shraddhanjali Behera said her office had received the complaint and that legal action would be taken after an inquiry, if warranted.