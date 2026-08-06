Kendrapada: A 19-year-old youth died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he was allegedly lured to a party by his friends, assaulted, and left critically injured, police said Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Amarjeet Kar of Tarajanga village under Derabish police limits, was the only son of Abhinna Kar and Usharani Kar.

He had recently passed his Plus II examinations from a residential college in Kendrapada and was preparing to pursue higher studies.

According to the FIR lodged by his mother, Usharani Kar, Amarjeet received a phone call from his friends, identified as Mrutyunjay Kar and Mantu of Belarpur village, at around 2 pm July 29.

They allegedly invited him to a hotel for a party. A few hours later, at around 5 pm, the family received a call from the same friends informing them that Amarjeet had met with an accident.

He was initially taken to a local health centre before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Hi-Tech Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he remained in ICU. He succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon despite treatment.

In her complaint, Usharani alleged that her son was not the victim of an accident but was poisoned and brutally assaulted by his friends.

She claimed the accident a fabricated story to conceal the alleged crime and demanded a thorough probe and stringent action against those responsible.

Derabish police have detained two persons in connection with the incident and registered a case.

The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem and forensic analysis, police said.

A senior police officer said investigators are treating the case as a suspected homicide and are examining all possible angles, including poisoning and physical assault.