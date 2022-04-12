Bhubaneswar: JSW Utkal Steel Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, Monday received environmental clearance for setting up a greenfield integrated steel plant of 13.2 million tonnes per annum crude steel in Odisha.

The Union Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change has given the approval for the project, which will generate huge employment opportunities in the region and boost the state economy, the company said in a statement.

The capital expenditure for the modern, green and environment-friendly integrated steel plant project is expected to be around Rs 65,000 crore including associated facilities.

The phase-wise work for the project will start once the Odisha government hands over the land to the company.

“The project is one of the largest in the manufacturing sector in the country and Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change accorded the environmental clearance after successful public hearings,” it said.

The company further said that JUSL has earmarked budgets for social interventions under public health, education, skill development, social infrastructure, waste management, environment, drinking water and women empowerment.

Additionally, based on the environment impact assessment, the company has plans to incur expenditure for the environment protection and mitigation measures, it added.

IANS