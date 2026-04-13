Cuttack: A judicial inquiry into the fire tragedy at the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital began Monday, with officials saying the investigation will examine all aspects of the incident that claimed 12 lives.

Retired District Judge and Commission Chairman Laxmidhar Biswal initiated the probe with a visit to the hospital, where he conducted a preliminary inquiry. He first inspected the principal’s office before proceeding to the site of the fire to assess the situation.

Speaking after the visit, Biswal said discussions were held with officials from various departments and reports have been sought from them. He added that anyone deemed relevant will be brought under the scope of the investigation.

Affidavits from the public regarding the incident will also be invited. People can submit their statements within 15 days of the issuance of a formal notification. Biswal emphasised that no angle will be ruled out during the probe.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the inquiry process has begun, with initial questioning of medical and paramedical staff, fire services personnel, hospital management and officials from the superintendent’s office and other departments.

It can be mentioned here that the fire broke out in the trauma care ICU of the hospital March 16, killing 12 patients.