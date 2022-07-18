Mumbai: Actor Juhi Chawla Monday celebrated 25 years of her romantic-comedy film “Yes Boss” co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and said she is humbled that the film is still loved by fans.

“Yes Boss” was Chawla and Khan’s second film with filmmaker Aziz Mirza after their 1992 hit “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman”. The film, which was released in 1997, emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned a note, thanking the film’s team for the countless “memories”.

“I didn’t realise we were making memories… I just knew we were having fun … no words to thank the ‘Yes Boss’ team enough… For making such a lovely film watched by millions even today… And thank you God for these priceless moments in life. Humbled every day,” she wrote.

The film followed the story of a dreamer called Rahul (Khan), who becomes a ‘yes man’ to his boss, played by Aditya Pancholi, to climb the success ladder. But Rahul’s life takes a turn when he falls in love with Seema (Chawla), an aspiring model in a relationship with his boss.

“Yes Boss” also starred Johnny Lever, Ashok Saraf, Reema Lagoo, Gulshan Grover and Kashmera Shah.

In her post, Chawla also praised music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and lyricist Javed Akhtar for the chartbuster soundtrack with hit songs such as “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon”, “Chaand Taare” and “Ek Din Aap Yun”, and the late choreography veteran Saroj Khan.

“Azizji, Shah Rukh, Aditya, Johnnybhai, Sarojji for her choreography, our music directors Jatin-Lalitji, with melodious Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and soulful lyrics from Javed Akhtarji…” she wrote.

Produced by Ratan Jain, “Yes Boss” was said to be inspired by the 1993 Hollywood hit “For Love or Money” starring Michael J Fox.

Chawla and Khan, who share a close friendship, were one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the ’90s and early 2000s, featuring in films such as “Darr”, “Duplicate”, “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” and “One 2 Ka 4”.

