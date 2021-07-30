Tokyo: Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics on day seven of competitions here Friday.

Archery:

*Deepika Kumari beat Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) 6-5 (10-7) in a shoot-off in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s individual event; lost to An San of South Korea 0-6 in the quarterfinals.

Athletics:

*Avinash Sable 13th overall after finishing seventh in his men’s 3000m Steeplechase heat, failed to qualify for final.

*Dutee Chand 45th overall after finishing seventh in her women’s 100m heat, failed to qualify for final.

*M P Jabir 33rd overall after finishing seventh in his men’s 400m Hurdles heat, failed to qualify for final.

*Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Ravathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Rajiv Arokia were placed 13th overall after finishing last in their mixed 4x400m Relay Race heat, failed to advance to the finals.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 21-13 22-20 in the women’s singles quarterfinals, progresses to the semifinals.

Boxing:

*Lovlina Borgohain beat Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) 4-1 in women’s 69kg quarterfinal bout, progresses to the semifinals.

*Simranjit Kaur lost to Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) 0-5 in the women’s 60kg pre-quarterfinal bout.

Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza placed 7th after day 1 of Individual eventing dressage.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri tied 20th and Udayan Mane tied 57th after the second round of the men’s individual stroke play, which was suspended due to persistent thunderstorms.

Hockey:

*India beat Ireland 1-0 in the women’s Pool A match.

*India beat Japan 5-3 in their final men’s Pool A match, progress to the quarterfinals.

Sailing:

*Vishnu Saravanan 3rd and 15th in Race 9 and 10 in men’s laser; 20th overall.

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 17th, 11th and 16th in Races 7, 8 and 9 in men’s skiff 49er; 17th overall.

*Nethra Kumanan 37th and 38th in Race 9 and 10; overall 35th.

Shooting:

*Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat finish 15th and 32nd in women’s 25m pistol qualification after the rapid round, fail to advance to the final.

