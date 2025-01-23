Barang: An elephant calf that had fallen into a pit in Karanjia Forest Division and was rescued and later shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park succumbed to its injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday. The five-year-old elephant calf with severe spinal injuries was brought to the City zoo January 6 for treatment. The injuries had left the calf’s hind legs paralyzed, making it unable to stand or move properly, according to sources. Subsequently, the calf also suffered from paralysis. Upon arrival at Nandankanan, veterinarians and specialists conducted blood tests and X-rays, which confirmed the paralysis.

As per expert recommendations, the calf was placed in a sling to relieve pressure on its limbs and aid recovery. Despite feeding on grass, leaves, and banana plants, the elephant faced severe constipation, which required veterinarians to manually clear its bowels at regular intervals. Several efforts made to rehabilitate the elephant proved futile. Health assessments conducted by Nandankanan Health Committee January 6 and 16 showed no signs of improvement in its condition. Despite dedicated efforts of the veterinary team and experts, the elephant’s health continued to deteriorate, eventually leading to its death late Tuesday night.