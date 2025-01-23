Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district reopened its doors to tourists Thursday, following a nine-day closure.

The park was closed from January 14 to 22 to allow for the annual census of estuarine crocodiles and migratory birds, and is now reopened for visitors, said the official.

To facilitate smooth planning and booking, tourists and visitors intending to visit Bhitarkanika can visit the website (www.ecotourodisha.com) The forest department has also set up forest rest houses at Dangamala, Agaranasi, Habalikothi, Gupti, and Eakakula to provide comfortable accommodations to tourists from across India and abroad, said an official.

A strict ban has been imposed on the influx of plastic disposables in protected areas and tourists are advised not to carry polythene and litter plastic bottles and other items in the forest. The green protocol will be strictly implemented, said the forest officer.

Boat journeys along the mangrove-covered water bodies are a major attraction for tourists.

Bhitarkanika is home to 70 per cent of India’s estuarine crocodile or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975.

ALSO READ: Bhitarkanika records marginal rise in crocodile count

According to Bhitarkanika National Park authorities, mammals found in the place are leopard, wild boar, jungle cat, fishing cat, hyena, sambar, striped palm squirrel, and Gangetic dolphin while reptiles found comprise turtles including Olive Ridley sea turtle, crocodile, lizard, water monitors, python, and king cobra. Around 166 species of birds have been spotted in the park.

Bhitarkanika is one of the richest storehouses of mangrove genes. Researchers have come across 11 of the 70 mangrove species, which were facing the threat of extinction in the world, in Bhitarkanika.

PTI