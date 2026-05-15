Bhubaneswar: Conditions are becoming favourable for the arrival of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon is likely to advance into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 16. However, temperatures have started rising again across the state ahead of its arrival.

A low-pressure area remains active over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. Due to its impact, Kalbaisakhi conditions continue across the state, with people experiencing intense heat and humidity.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the Kalbaisakhi effect is likely to continue for the next four days. Day temperatures are expected to rise by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days and may once again touch 45 degrees Celsius. Severe heat and humidity are likely to cause discomfort.

Thursday, temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius at two places, while most areas recorded a rise in temperature. Bolangir recorded the highest temperature at 40.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sambalpur at 40.2 degrees, Jharsuguda at 39.6 degrees, Bhawanipatna, Titilagarh and Nuapada at 39.5 degrees each, Hirakud at 39.2 degrees, Baripada at 39 degrees, Nayagarh at 38.6 degrees and Sonepur at 38.3 degrees. Angul recorded 38.1 degrees, while Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh and Nabarangpur recorded 38 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places Friday. A yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.