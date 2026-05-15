Nabarangpur: Lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension have emerged as major health concerns in Nabarangpur district due to changing habits, irregular food intake and rising mental stress. Once considered diseases affecting mostly elderly people, both ailments are now increasingly being detected among younger generations. According to data obtained from the District Health department, as many as 4,31,297 people in the district are suffering from diabetes, while 4,19,001 people have been diagnosed with high blood pressure. The government is providing free medicines and insulin to patients. However, officials said the actual number could be much higher as many cases treated in private healthcare facilities are not included in the records.

Medical experts described diabetes and hypertension as “silent killers” because they often show no major symptom in the initial stages. Over time, they can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, kidney ailments, paralysis and vision problems. Doctors attributed the rise in cases to unhealthy diets, fast food consumption, lack of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption and excessive stress. Prolonged use of mobile phones and computers, coupled with reduced physical labour, has also contributed to obesity and related health risks.

Health officials said awareness remains low in rural areas, with many people avoiding regular health check-ups. As a result, diseases are often detected only after reaching critical stages, increasing treatment costs and financial burden on middle-class and poor families. Experts advised people to work out regularly, maintain balanced diets, reduce salt and sugar intake, avoid smoking and alcohol, and undergo periodic BP and blood sugar tests. They also stressed the need for wider awareness campaigns and free health camps in rural and urban areas to control the growing health crisis.