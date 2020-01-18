Dhenkanal: Deaths of elephants due to electrocution are on the rise in Dhenkanal. While many cases are the fallout of accidental contacts with live electricity wires, poachers in some ranges killed the animals by laying electrically charged wires. The forest department was accused of doing nothing to prevent such mishaps.

It was alleged that electrocution of elephants by poachers is increasing due to lack of patrolling by the forest officials. Over last five years, 21 elephants have died due to electrocution.

Besides, CESU, the distribution company, was accused of adopting a casual attitude towards illegal hooking from its transmission wires.

In Dhenkanal, two elephants each were electrocuted in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Three jumbos died in such a manner in 2017-18; 13 in 2018-19 and one till January 2020.

The animals suffered huge blow October 27, 2018 when seven elephants came in contact with live electric wires at Kamalang village and died.

There was a public outrage over casualties then.

Some experts pointed out that large-scale tree felling and unplanned industrial activities in the forest vicinities have also pushed the elephants to nearby villages in search of food and water causing serious problems for both humans and elephants.

Human-animal conflict is another factor responsible for the alarming rise of elephant deaths. It has raised serious concern among environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts.

As for electrocution of elephants, DFO Bimal Prasanna Acharya said the forest department is to find out the wires laid by poachers for hunting animals while the energy department is supposed to detect illegal hooking meant to kill elephants.

He added that shortage of staff in both the departments has compounded the crisis. After investigation in all such incidents, action is being taken, the DFO said.