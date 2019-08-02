Banarpal: A herd of elephants along with their calves destroyed crops and damaged property at Mahidharpur area under Banarpal block of Angul district, locals said. According to a Mahidharpur resident, this herd of elephants entered through Kalilanga mango orchards near Patla, Mahidharpur and Talmul areas into the fields and destroyed crops there. It may be mentioned here that elephants often come out of the forest and wreak havoc in Mahidharpur, Talmul, Kaluhundi, Kurumitha and Madhiapasi villages. The increasing frequency of their forage is causing panic among locals. Forest officials reached the spot and tried to drive out the animals from the area in collaboration with locals.

PNN