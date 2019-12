Baripada: The Zilla Parishad members here laid stress on disbursal of compensation to the farmers for crop loss due to elephants in Mayurbhanj district.

The 9th council meeting of the Zilla Parishad was held at Murgabadi in Baripada Wednesday.

ZP chairperson Sujata Murmu chaired the meeting attended by MP Biseswar Tudu, Rajya Sabha MP Sarojini Hembram, Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei, Morada MLA Rajkishore Das, Saraskan MLA Budan Murmu, Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, PD (DRDA) Chanchal Rana, and Baripada DFO Sayam Mallick.

The meeting deliberated on various projects and schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, Subarnarekha major irrigation project, soil conservation and watershed mission, sericulture, Lodha Development Project, Hill Khadia Mankadia Development Project, GGY, and devolution fund (ZP) project.