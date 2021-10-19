Dhenkanal: In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict, a middle-aged man was killed in elephant attack at Damal village under Parjang block in Dhenkanal district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Behera of Damal village.

According to a source, Behera had gone to nearby Ghodadia canal to attend nature’s call. Suddenly an elephant came from nowhere, leaving little time for Behera to react. The animal caught him by its trunk and flung him into the air before trampling him to death.

Hearing his cries for help, the villagers rushed to the spot and drove away the elephant. The injured man was then rescued and rushed to Parjang government hospital. The doctors there referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital, in Cuttack. But, he succumbed on the way to Cuttack.

As the news reached the village, a pall of gloom descended on it. The villagers demanded immediate compensation for the bereaved family.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

PNN