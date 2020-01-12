Patana/Telkoi,: Elephants are on a damaging spree in Patana and Telkoi ranges in Keonjhar over last few weeks.

Reports said, a tusker separated from its herd and trampled a 10-year old girl, Sasmita Mohant, to death at Hariharpur in Tenddara panchayat Friday night.

For the last few days, the animals have been unleashing a reign of terror in several villages such as Barbil, Jamunalia, Talasarua, Haladibata, Nuagan and Dubeipentha.

The animal strayed into Hariharpur Friday night. As the girl panicked and was hurrying back home, the tusker killed her.

The animal had damaged crops and houses in Patna a few days ago. It pulled down five houses, ate paddy and rice stock Thursday night.

People in Patana were panicked and are spending sleepless nights even as the forest department has allegedly failed to contain the marauding elephant.

In the last one week, the tusker has damaged over 8 houses and inflicted crop damage in the area.

Affected people alleged that right compensation is not being provided to the affected. For lack compensation, poor tribals are unable to repair their damaged houses.

In Telkoi range, a herd of 8 elephants strayed into the range and damaged several huses at Khuntapada and Durlabhpur panchayats.

Villagers complained before the ranger that the animals have damaged their houses and crops completely.

This herd has been on a damaging spree at Deuladiha, Akul;a, Khuntapada, Kardangi panchayats.

Ranger Pramod Kumar Sethi said the department has been carrying out efforts to drive out the animals and they will be pushed into deeper forest soon.

A social activist said,” There is a provision of immediate compensation and housing units or repair cost to the affected people, but they are deprived of their entitlements,”

Locals demanded that the forest department provide them immediate help to the affected people.

