Dhenkanal/Champua: Herds of elephants have been causing havoc in some villages of Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts over several days, reports said.

Reports from Dhenkanal said, people in Sadangi range were panicked as a herd of elephants has been on a rampage in forested areas like Rupabalia under Joranda section for the last five days.

The animals have damaged crops, leaving the farmers worried. Locals said, in the last five days, elephants have caused loss to crops and vegetables at Mahapada.

Vegetables grown on an acre of land of Himadri Nath were completely damaged. Meanwhile, forest officials have launched a drive to flush out the animals.

Ranger Goutam Pradhan said if the affected farmers come out with complaints at the forest division office, their loss will be compensated on the basis of the assessment report by the department officials.

Similarly, Telkoi areas in Keonjhar district have been witnessing elephant menace over past few days. The animals have damaged houses and destroyed crops.

People in several villages under this tribal-dominated block have been spending sleepless nights as elephants keep frequenting these villages creating havoc, a local forest official said.

The jumbos have pulled down their mud-made houses and destroyed their recently sowed paddy crops, the official said. They destroyed acres of vegetables and damaged houses in Padanga village.

