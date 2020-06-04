Bhubaneswar: Stating that June is the very crucial in view of COVID-19 transmission, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday appealed to the people of Odisha to stay indoors for at least another month and strictly follow all the norms.

In a video message, Naveen said, “We are in lockdown for more than two months. It is a long battle against COVID. Neither a vaccine nor any medicine has been developed so far. Monsoon is knocking at the door. Therefore, we have to be more careful.”

“The lockdown norms have been relaxed, but it does not mean the threat of coronavirus is past. Don’t make the mistake. As I had said earlier, the month of June will be the most crucial in our fight against the virus,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said, so far around 5 lakh migrant people have returned to state and its impact will be evident in the next 15 to 20 days. Besides, monsoon is also reaching the state around June 10, when incidences of cold, cough and fever will be high, he said, adding, “Therefore, I am repeatedly saying that the next 25 days are critical for us.”

State’s performance on COVID management will depend on how people behave during the next 25 days. This month will be the decisive for the state, he pointed out.

Stating that coronavirus infection is at its peak now, the Chief Minister said, “Roughly 3,000 persons were infected each day since the last 15 days. Now the daily infection rate has increased to nearly 10,000.”

“The safety of 4.5 crore people of Odisha is very important for me. This is the reason why the government has extended the lockdown in entire state and announced weekend shutdown in 11 districts for this month,” he stated.

Shutdown in four weekends and 10-hour night curfew everyday means everyone will stay indoors for 17 days during June, he said, adding, “Can one guess how much it will help in controlling the spread of the virus?”

As one cannot get infected with the virus unless she/he comes in contact with others, the CM advised people to follow the five most important things – wearing masks; staying at home; maintaining social distancing; washing hands for 20 seconds and avoiding outdoor movements, especially those above 65 years, co-morbidity and kids below 10 years.

“Both lives and livelihoods are important for us. If we stay healthy, livelihood will grow. Therefore, you all should stay at homes, stay away from corona and follow all guidelines announced by the government. We all are in lockdown for over two months and have made sacrifices. We will not let it go in vain,” Naveen said.