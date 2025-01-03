Keonjhar: In good news for nature lovers, jungle safari at Atei Reserve forest, located under the Ghatagaon range of Keonjhar Forest Division, opened to the public Thursday. The first-of-its-kind initiative by the Keonjhar Forest Department aims to attract more tourists and nature enthusiasts to the district. Keonjhar Member of Parliament (MP) Anant Naik inaugurated the facility during a ceremony held on the Maa Tarini Temple premises in Ghatagaon. Several MLAs from Keonjhar district and senior officials were present at the event. Keonjhar district is known for its natural beauty, with tourists flocking to its waterfalls, streams, forested hills, reservoirs, and religious shrines throughout the year. The Atei jungle safari is expected to further enhance the district’s appeal, providing visitors with the opportunity to explore the forest and observe wildlife up close in special vehicles provided by the Forest Department. This is the first safari of its kind in the district, and nature and wildlife lovers are particularly excited about the development. The Forest department has completed the necessary infrastructure work to make the safari possible. It is anticipated that the new initiative will attract a significant number of tourists to Keonjhar. The safari includes a guided tour of the forest in specially designed vehicles, with the package covering various points of interest such as the Atei viewpoint, Daragudisila river, the migratory bird zone, a wildlife watch tower, the meadows deer zone, a bird-watching zone, along with various forest management activities. “Professional driver-guides with extensive knowledge of local wildlife are part of the tour. Complimentary binoculars will be provided to tourists to aid in wildlife viewing, and refreshment kiosks offering light snacks and water will be available at designated spots,” Dhanraj HD, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keonjhar, said.

During the safari, visitors may spot elephants, deer, wild boars, and other animals, along with a variety of birds. Tourists can also capture photographs of scenic landscapes. The duration of the tour is approximately three hours, he added. The safari is expected to become a key attraction, alongside other local landmarks such as the Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon, the Gundicha Ghaghi waterfall, the Sitabinjh historical site, and the Barha Tipura religious place in Ghatagaon. Every day, thousands of devotees visit Ghatagaon for darshan at the Maa Tarini shrine. With the addition of the forest safari, the region is set to become more popular among tourists.

A booking counter for the safari will be available on the Maa Tarini temple premises. The safari begins at Murgapahari up to Kadabahali, covering a distance of approximately 40km along a forest road. Visitors will also be able to enjoy views of the Dargadishila Dam during the journey. The Atei reserve forest gained attention when a photo of a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) was captured by a trap camera, and its paw prints were discovered in the area. Following this, Forest officials imposed restrictions on movement within the forest, sealing off all roads through the forest. Additionally, trap cameras installed by the department have recorded images of rare wildlife species in the reserve, further boosting interest in the safari.