G Udayagiri: With cold wave returning to state after a brief wet spell, G Udayagiri has been adjudged again as the coldest town in the state with the minimum temperature falling to 4.8 degree Celsius Thursday. The town recorded its lowest temperature of 4.8 degree Celsius Thursday, while the minimum temperature was 6 degree Celsius the previous day. This sudden drop in temperatures has significantly affected normal life in the region. Additionally, thick fog has reduced visibility to less than 50 metres, causing disruptions in vehicular movement. Despite the challenges, the cold weather has attracted tourists to G Udayagiri. Popular spots in the area have seen a rapid surge in visitors eager to enjoy the chilly ambience.