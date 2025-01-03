Keonjhar/Joda: In a tragic fallout of an extramarital affair, a man shot his wife dead with an arrow at Handibhanga village under Bamebari police station in Keonjhar district Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Chini Munda, 35, and the accused husband as Dashara Munda, 50, in the village. Police have arrested the accused husband and started an investigation into the incident.

As per the preliminary probe, Chini Munda, wife of Dashara Munda of Handibhanga village under Jhumpura block, was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another man, leading to disturbances in their marriage and frequent quarrels between the couple. An altercation broke out between the two Wednesday night prompting an agitated Dashara to shoot an arrow at Chini. The arrow pierced Chini’s chest resulting in severe bleeding. When Dashara and her family members admitted Chini to Jhumpura Community Health Centre for treatment, the doctor declared her dead during the treatment. After receiving a complaint, officials of Bamebari PS went to the hospital and seized the dead body and later sent the body to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Police arrested Dashara and started an interrogation ASP Manoj Rout and investigating officer Shib Shankar Alda said, “The accused has been arrested and the body sent for post-mortem.”