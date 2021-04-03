Nayagarh: A row has broken out over a road project proposed to come up in Gudupangi forest under Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district with members of 12 Jungle Surakhya Samitis strongly opposing it, a report said.

According to the report, the road is being laid through this forest under MGNREGS.

Earlier, the people of Gudupangi used to protest, but now people of 11 other villages have come out against it. Villagers of Gudupangi agree to allow a foot track inside the forest, but opposed a permanent road.

It is because they have been nurturing the forest since 1982. They argue that if a 2-km road inside the forest is allowed, it will damage the flora and fauna, besides paving way for timber mafia and country liquor makers to plunder the forest.

Members of the Jungle Surakhya Samitis from Dhenkena, Malisahi, Khandugaon, Kridaspur, Balugaon, Saradhapur, Champatipur, Natugaon, Laxmiprasad, Sinduria, Bhattasahi and Ghaduala have taken up the issue with the administration.

They have apprised the MLAs of Nayagarh and Dasapalla, the forest and environment minister, the Chief Secretary, the subcollector, the SP and the Nayagarh DFO about their resistance to the road project inside the forest.

Notably, in February this year, when the road project was started, people of Malisahi, Dhenkena and Khandugaon strongly opposed it February 5. However, people of 17 other neighbouring villages supported the project.

The conflict ended up in an armed confrontation between the project supporters and opponents. But the administration intervened in time and settles the issue at a meeting February 6.

As road work resumed again, the opposition has started. On the other hand, people of 17 villages, who have been facing commuting problem, have been repeatedly urging the Collector to carry forward the road project.

Arjun Nayak, a village head of Gudupangi, said villagers allow a foot track inside the forest, but opposed a permanent road.

“The reason for the opposition is, we have been protecting and nurturing the Dadhinauti forest since 1982. New trees are growing up. It is vibrant with wildlife. A 2-km road inside the forest will damage the flora and fauna. The permanent road will pave the way for timber mafia and country liquor makers to plunder the forest,” he pointed out.

