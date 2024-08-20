Kolkata: The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day Tuesday.

Long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here August 9.

“The agitation will continue till our sister gets justice. We also want security at workplaces. Our primary demand is the punishment of the culprits,” one of the agitating doctors at the state-run hospital told PTI.

Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata Police, following the order of the Calcutta High Court last week.

A civic volunteer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

PTI