Hyderabad: As the makers unveiled a high-octane glimpse from the upcoming movie ‘RRR’, the video has gone viral, smashing YouTube record for a Tollywood film. Slated for a mammoth release January 7, the ‘glimpse of RRR’ has created history.

The makers of RRR have revealed a ‘Glimpse of RRR’ has recorded the fastest 100K liked Tollywood film glimpse in just 12 minutes on YouTube. With Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Olivia Morris in the lead roles, the video released by the team of ‘RRR’ has been on the top lists of social media trends.

‘Glimpse of RRR’ has drawn the attention of celebrities and technicians from around the world.

“Blown away by the spectacular visuals! Just wow.. stunning!! Can’t wait to watch the film #RRR”, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ hero Mahesh Babu wrote.

Telugu’s ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun is among the celebrities who appeared to be very impressed with the video released too. “What a mind-blowing glimpse of #RRR @ssrajamouli garu you the pride of Indian Cinema. My brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my Bava @tarak9999 Power Pack show. Congratulations to @ajaydevgn Garu, dear @aliaa08, and the entire cast & Crew. Watch it now (sic)”.

Several other celebrities, technicians, and fans are happy with the video released.

The visual grandeur appeals to all sections of the audience. SS Rajamouli is the director of this project, while M.M. Keeravani is composing the music. ‘RRR’ is produced by D.V.V Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner and will be released in 10 languages worldwide.

Jr NTR is to appear as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju. Actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are to appear in important roles.

IANS