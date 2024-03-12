Cuttack: Orissa High Court Tuesday rejected the merit list prepared by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) for the recruitment of junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools spread across the state.

The High Court also directed the OSEPA authorities to prepare a fresh merit list as per the recruitment terms and guidelines.

It can be mentioned here that a notification was issued October 23, 2023 for the recruitment of as many as 20,000 junior teachers in the state. Following the publication of a draft merit list, many aspirants protested outside the office of OSEPA in Bhubaneswar alleging irregularities.

Besides, several candidates also moved Orissa High Court over the matter. They had expressed discontent over not releasing the cut-off marks before publication of merit list.

Orissa High Court had reserved its order January 31, 2024 following the conclusion of the hearing in the junior teacher recruitment case. Earlier, the High Court had issued an interim order that directed the state government to hold the selection process of junior teacher recruitment drive till next hearing.

PNN