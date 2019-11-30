Hyderabad: The charred body of a woman was found Friday night in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, not far from the place where a woman veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered Wednesday night.

According to the police, the burnt body of an unknown woman, aged between 30 and 35 years, was found near the Siddulagutta Temple road under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

The latest incident was reported a day after the charred body of a veterinarian was found near Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

Burnt body of yet another woman aged about 35 years, found in #Shamshabad within 36 hours of the body of 26-year-old veterinary doctor being found, just a couple of kilometers away from DCP office #AnotherBodyInHyderabad @ndtv

Police cracked the sensational case Friday with the arrest of four truck drivers and cleaners. They gang-raped the 25-year-old near the Tondupally toll plaza on Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad and carried the body in a truck to Shadnagar town before setting it afire.

The incident sent shock waves with questions being raised on women’s safety. Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said the case would be tried in a fast-track court.