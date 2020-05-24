Neem is one of the most popular herbs in the world of Ayurveda. Neem is known to be a powerful immuno-stimulant and it is associated with an array of health benefits and is one of the most effective natural ways to treat diseases like skin allergies, dental cavities and boosting immune system.

You can consume this wonderful herb in any form.

Either have it in the form of a paste or add it in your morning tea. You can also directly chew the neem leaves to get its magical benefits.

Apart from health benefits, Neem is also effective in nourishing hair as it protects the scalp from oxidative stress. Diabetes patients can consume Neem leaves to control their blood sugar levels and keep the condition under control. Neem leaves are rich in chemical components that can potentially optimize the function of insulin receptor.

It can also be used for improving vision, boosting immune system, and for maintaining oral health. If you wish to shed those extra kilos then neem leaves can be your best weight loss buddy. Rich in fiber, neem leaves can help in digestion. It can help push food waste and toxins out of the body to increase elimination and contributes to weight loss.