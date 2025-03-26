Bhubaneswar: Justice Harish Tandon was Wednesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered oath of office to Justice Tandon at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Tandon was appointed as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court by President Droupadi Murmu March 21.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Revenue and Disaster Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and several dignitaries were present at the function.

Judges of the high court, bar association members and others were also present at the ceremony.

Justice Tandon was a judge at Calcutta High Court before his appointment as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

PTI