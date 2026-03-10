Kendrapara: Patkura police in Kendrapara district have detained a 17-year-old juvenile for his alleged involvement in the rape of a nine-year-old girl, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of March 3 under Patkura police limits. Police stated that the juvenile had gone to watch an opera at the local Melana Padia organised on the eve of the Holi festival, where the victim was also present.

The juvenile allegedly lured the girl and, with the help of an accomplice identifi ed as Kala Malik, took her to a secluded location and committed the assault. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Patkura police station Monday.

Acting on the FIR, the police registered a case under various sections of the BNS, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Both the juvenile and the victim have been sent for medical examination. The police have also recorded the victim’s statement under Section 180 BNSS. SP Siddharth Kataria stated that both the juvenile and the victim will be produced in court Tuesday.