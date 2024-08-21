Malkangiri: A 17-year-old Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Wednesday.

The boy, who hailed from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, joined the banned CPI(Maoist) last year, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhani said.

“He was involved in five major attacks in recent past,” Wadhwani told reporters adding that he was influenced by the Odisha and India governments’ appeal to join the mainstream.

The state government has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the SP said.

“The surrendered cadre will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Government of Odisha. He will also get financial assistance for building a house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of his will,” a statement issued by the police said.

The Odisha Police also appealed to all the active Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and become part of the development process of the state as well as the nation.

