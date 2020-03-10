New Delhi: After immense speculations over his divorce with the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has finally resigned from the primary membership of the party and sent his resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

What’s interesting however is that the resignation is dated March 9, suggesting the decision was taken a day earlier.

While tendering his resignation, he cited, “…as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.” He added that he is “unable” to “serve” people having been a part of the Congress.

He added that to respect the “aspirations of my people and my workers,” he has taken this decision.

Earlier in the day, Scindia met Amit Shah and he took him to the prime minister’s residence where an hour long meeting with PM Narendra Modi took place. Following that meeting which sealed the next move of Scindia, he released the letter to Sonia Gandhi. He is tipped to join the BJP Tuesday itself.

Minutes after Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the Congress, the grand old party insisted he is being expelled instead.

KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, issued a short statement that read, “Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities.”

However, this statement comes after Scindia tweeting out his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi dated March 9.

BJP took a sharp dig at the ‘expulsion’ logic by the Congress. BJP’s Amit Malviya asked, “How can you expel a person who has already resigned?”

