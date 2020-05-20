Seoul: K-League club FC Seoul are set for a fine or points deduction after they reportedly used sex dolls to fill up the stands during a match recently.

Football matches in South Korea began behind closed door as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The club reportedly used sex dolls to fill up the stands with some wearing club colours while others holding banners or placards on May 17. In total, there were 30 dolls on display with 28 being females and only two male mannequins.

The sanctions are likely to be put forward by a disciplinary committee as per Yonhap news agency.

According to Yonhap, FC Seoul could be docked a minimum of five points or face a fine of at least five million won.

The club issued a statement on social media to apologise for the fiasco but remained defiant with respect to the nature of the dolls.

“We would like to apologise to the fans. We are deeply sorry about the mannequins that were seated during the May 17, 2020 match,” a statement on FC Seoul Instagram handle read as per Fox Sports.

“However, we would like to clarify that while these mannequins have been made to look and feel like real humans, they are not for sexual use — as confirmed by the manufacturer.

“We had them supplied by a company… which claimed they are clothing mannequins. We double-triple-checked that they are not for sexual use,” the statement added.

IANS