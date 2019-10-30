Mumbai: The most controversial reality show of TV, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, is going to have three wild card entries.

It includes Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Poonawalla. Now one more member has entered the house. But the series of twists and turns doesn’t end here. As per a recent promo, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ will now be having a new face inside the house. We are talking about Shefali Jariwala, who became a household name back in the day with her remix song ‘Kaanta Laga’.

The dropped promo hints about some interesting twists coming up on ‘BB13’.

However, it isn’t revealed whether Shefali will be entering the house as another sanchalak or will be the new wild card entry of the show.

Speaking about the song ‘Kaanta Laga’, Shefali became an overnight sensation. Her killer moves and controversial costume and tattoos at that time created a lot of waves among the audiences.

She became known as the thong girl. After ‘Kaanta Laga’ she did about 10-15 music albums. She was seen in a cameo appearance in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In 2012, she was seen in the reality show ‘Nach Baliye 5’ with her boyfriend.