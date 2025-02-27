As they say: ‘Love knows no limits, no boundaries, no end.’ However, some people take it quite literally and don’t even hesitate to risk their own lives. This sentiment is perfectly captured in a recent viral video from Bengaluru.

The viral footage captured from a moving car has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a couple engaging in a perilous bike ride in Bengaluru. In the footage, a man navigates through dense traffic without a helmet, while a woman sits precariously on the motorcycle’s fuel tank, her arms wrapped around him. The motorcycle bears a Tamil Nadu registration plate, adding another layer of intrigue to the scene.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by the popular handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

The video has ignited a flurry of reactions online, blending humour with concern.

One user quipped, “Kabir Singh ordered from Meesho,” drawing a parallel to the intense romance depicted in the film.

Another jested, “Tamil & Hindi hugging each other!”

A third commented, “Waiting for a transition reel from Bengaluru city police”.

One speculated about the couple’s intentions and wrote, “She could be sick & he could be taking her to hospital without wasting time for taxi or auto.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at the couple’s act, another user commented, “This is what we called as “True Love”’. (sic)

This incident underscores the ongoing issue of reckless driving and traffic violations in urban India. While some netizens find humour in the situation, many highlight the potential dangers such actions pose to both the individuals involved and other road users.

PNN