Kabul: The US has said that Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is secure and now open to all civilian air traffic.

A statement by Centcom reads that the US is now taking control of the airport to ensure the reinforcement of the US military and evacuation of its nationals and their Afghan colleagues.

Commander of CENTCOM General Frank McKenzie, who is a senior US commander in the region has met with senior members of the Taliban in Doha and cautioned them against meddling in the evacuation and reinforcement process, Afghan media reported.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had also warned the Taliban to be facing swift and forceful response in case they attack any US military personnel or nationals in Kabul.

Officials in Kabul are yet to comment on the issue.

Mackenzie has acknowledged that the protection of US civilians is currently their highest priority and added that the embassy in Kabul will have their full support to evacuate the citizens, partners, vulnerable Afghans, and applicants of SIV.

As per the information of the White House, over 3,200 people have been evacuated from Kabul among them 1,100 Afghans.

Hamid Karzai Airport has been one of the chaotic places in Kabul where thousands of people have gathered to flee Kabul most of them without visas and passports.