Mumbai: The recent one to join the ‘shaadi’ brigade is television’s cutest actress, Niti Taylor. Niti had made her television debut withPyaar Ka Bandhanin 2009, and since then she has been making headlines with her different roles.

She has gained a huge fan following and fan pages that follow her religiously. While some hearts were broken, some rejoiced with happiness to finally see the man who took her heart away.

On August 13, 2019, Niti and Parikshit exchanged the rings in a grand ceremony. The actress donned an ice-bluelehengawith tassel detailing on the hem of the blouse and cape style sleeves. She kept her ensemble classy yet striking with half-parted curls. On the other hand, her fiance, Parikshit complemented her in a white traditionalsherwani.

Take a look at the pictures below:

For those who don’t remember, Niti Taylor starred in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyanalong with Kasautii Zindagi Ki actor Parth Samthaan.