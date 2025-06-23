Kajal Aggarwal, popularly known as the Singham girl, recently turned 40 and celebrated her milestone birthday with her husband, son, and sister Nisha Aggarwal a former actress in the Maldives.

The actress shared a series of joyful photos with her 26 million Instagram followers, offering a glimpse into the intimate celebration.

To fans’ surprise, Kajal also posted a few bikini pictures, in which she is seen enjoying a swim in the pristine Maldivian waters, wearing a stylish white bikini.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote: “Overflowing with love and gratitude thank you, dear friends, fans, and family, for the birthday wishes that lit up my day. Surrounded by my divine, my loved ones, with a heart full and a belly happier still, I’m soaking in all the joy and warmth you sent my way.”

Kajal made her Telugu film debut with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007, but it was Chandamama the same year that brought her into the limelight. Her breakout film Magadheera (2009) opposite Ram Charan, where she played Princess Indu, turned her into a star overnight. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films at the time.

She followed it up with a string of hits including Darling, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, Temper, and Khaidi No. 150, cementing her place among South India’s top actresses.

Kajal returned to the Hindi film industry with Singham in 2011 opposite Ajay Devgn. Her portrayal of Kavya Bhosale earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut. In 2013, she starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Special 26, earning praise for her performance. Though her Bollywood outings were limited, she left a strong impression with every role.

Currently, Kajal is filming Indian 3 and also stars in the upcoming Telugu movie Kannappa, where she plays the role of Goddess Parvati. Akshay Kumar is expected to make a cameo in the film. She also has Uma and Kajal Karthika in the pipeline.