Mumbai: Kajol wishes ‘only good things’ for Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 60 Sunday.

Dropping two photos with her DDLJ co-star on social media, Kajol congratulated SRK on a life ‘well-lived’.

Her special birthday wish read, “Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day ! Don’t count the candles (Winking Face with Tongue Emoji)…. Here’s to turning 29 again (folded hands emoji) Wish all and only good things for you and yours! Happy Birthday @iamsrk #happy60th (sic).”

One of the most beloved pairs in B-town, Kajol and Shah Rukh have delivered several blockbusters over the years such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayeng (1995), Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015).

Another close confidant of King Khan, Karan Johar, also compiled a heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh.

His emotional note for his My Name Is Khan star went like this, “I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you Bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture) (sic).”

“Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever…Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk,” the director added.

